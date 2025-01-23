Khalaf Al-Habtoor announces intention to invest in Lebanon after government formation

Emirati businessman Khalaf Al-Habtoor announced Thursday that he plans to invest in Lebanon once a new government is formed.



In a post on X, he said, "I am pleased to announce my intention to invest in a large and ambitious project as soon as the new government is formed. This project has the vision to contribute to economic revival and provide thousands of jobs, making a real addition to supporting Lebanon's economy and restoring confidence in it."



However, he also stated, "We must be clear: any investment, whether from us or others, will fundamentally depend on the proper formation of this government."



Reuters