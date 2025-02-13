Acting BDL governor to collaborate with new government on plan to return depositors' funds

13-02-2025 | 08:37
Acting BDL governor to collaborate with new government on plan to return depositors&#39; funds
Acting BDL governor to collaborate with new government on plan to return depositors' funds

In an interview with Al Arabiya, Lebanon's Acting Banque du Liban (BDL) governor, Wassim Mansouri, revealed that the bank would work closely with the new government to develop a "fair plan" to return depositors' funds.

He noted that depositors have been deprived of most of their savings due to the severe financial crisis that struck the country in 2019.

