Finance Minister Yassine Jaber discusses reform agenda with US Ambassador

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber received U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson at his office in the ministry, where she congratulated him on his new role. The meeting covered Lebanon's overall situation amid the ongoing process of electing a new president and forming a government.



During the discussion, Jaber outlined the government's reform agenda, emphasizing the Finance Ministry's priority of advancing agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of broader institutional strengthening efforts in Lebanon.



Separately, Jaber met with a delegation from the Arab Planning Institute in Kuwait, including Director General Abdullah Fahd and Chief Administrative Officer Karim Adel Darwish. Also present was the head of the Bassel Fleihan Finance Institute and Lebanon's representative on the institute's board of trustees, Lamia Moubayed.



Fahd affirmed the institute's readiness to support Lebanon, particularly in advisory and training programs, offering its expertise to assist the Finance Ministry in strengthening financial management and policy implementation.