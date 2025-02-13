News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
Movies
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Clips
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber discusses reform agenda with US Ambassador
Lebanon Economy
13-02-2025 | 08:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber discusses reform agenda with US Ambassador
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber received U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson at his office in the ministry, where she congratulated him on his new role. The meeting covered Lebanon's overall situation amid the ongoing process of electing a new president and forming a government.
During the discussion, Jaber outlined the government's reform agenda, emphasizing the Finance Ministry's priority of advancing agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of broader institutional strengthening efforts in Lebanon.
Separately, Jaber met with a delegation from the Arab Planning Institute in Kuwait, including Director General Abdullah Fahd and Chief Administrative Officer Karim Adel Darwish. Also present was the head of the Bassel Fleihan Finance Institute and Lebanon's representative on the institute's board of trustees, Lamia Moubayed.
Fahd affirmed the institute's readiness to support Lebanon, particularly in advisory and training programs, offering its expertise to assist the Finance Ministry in strengthening financial management and policy implementation.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Finance
Minister
Yassine Jaber
Reform
Agenda
US
Ambassador
Next
Acting BDL governor to collaborate with new government on plan to return depositors' funds
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-08
EU Ambassador to Lebanon expresses support for new government's reform agenda
Lebanon News
2025-02-08
EU Ambassador to Lebanon expresses support for new government's reform agenda
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirms on LBCI: Deposit write-offs not a consideration for Lebanon's government
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirms on LBCI: Deposit write-offs not a consideration for Lebanon's government
0
Lebanon News
04:36
Lebanon’s President discusses expatriate affairs in Liberia and Mali with Ambassador
Lebanon News
04:36
Lebanon’s President discusses expatriate affairs in Liberia and Mali with Ambassador
0
World News
2025-01-31
Reuters: US seeks to block Hezbollah ally from naming Lebanon finance minister
World News
2025-01-31
Reuters: US seeks to block Hezbollah ally from naming Lebanon finance minister
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Acting BDL governor to collaborate with new government on plan to return depositors' funds
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Acting BDL governor to collaborate with new government on plan to return depositors' funds
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
Lebanon updates fuel prices
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirms on LBCI: Deposit write-offs not a consideration for Lebanon's government
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirms on LBCI: Deposit write-offs not a consideration for Lebanon's government
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-17
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-17
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0
World News
2025-02-06
Panama denies adjusting canal tariffs for US vessels: Statement
World News
2025-02-06
Panama denies adjusting canal tariffs for US vessels: Statement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-10
Netanyahu’s spokesperson: Israeli delegation to return from Qatar
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-10
Netanyahu’s spokesperson: Israeli delegation to return from Qatar
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-03
Israeli strikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, authorities say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-03
Israeli strikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, authorities say
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:23
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
08:23
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
05:14
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
05:14
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:16
Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:16
Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
15:01
Israeli army establishes five military sites in Lebanon: Israel's Kan 11 channel
Lebanon News
15:01
Israeli army establishes five military sites in Lebanon: Israel's Kan 11 channel
3
Lebanon News
16:34
Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
16:34
Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport
4
Lebanon News
14:36
Israeli army builds new military sites in Lebanon, no plans to withdraw: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Lebanon News
14:36
Israeli army builds new military sites in Lebanon, no plans to withdraw: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
5
Lebanon News
02:48
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
02:48
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israeli army calls for extended deployment in South Lebanon, citing Iran's support for Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israeli army calls for extended deployment in South Lebanon, citing Iran's support for Hezbollah
7
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon
8
Middle East News
00:13
Israel seen as likely to attack Iran by midyear, Washington Post reports
Middle East News
00:13
Israel seen as likely to attack Iran by midyear, Washington Post reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More