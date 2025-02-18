News
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
18-02-2025 | 02:28
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, fuel prices in Lebanon decreased, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline and diesel dropping by LBP 1,000, while gas prices increased by LBP 5,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,484,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,524,000
Diesel: LBP 1,381,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,114,000
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Lebanon
Drop
