Al Jazeera: Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abou Omar injured by an Israeli drone north of Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-13 | 06:42
Al Jazeera: Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abou Omar injured by an Israeli drone north of Rafah
Al Jazeera: Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abou Omar injured by an Israeli drone north of Rafah

Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday that an Israeli drone north of Rafah injured its correspondent, Ismail Abou Omar.
