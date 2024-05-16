News
Abbas calls on Arab states to provide financial support to Palestinian government
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16 | 08:43
Abbas calls on Arab states to provide financial support to Palestinian government
President Mahmoud Abbas said at the Arab League summit on Thursday that the Palestinian government did not receive the financial support it expected from international and regional partners.
Abbas added, "The time has come to activate the Arab safety net to enhance the resilience of our people and enable the government to fulfill its duties."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Arab League
Palestine
Financial Support
Government
Partners
Next
Israeli Defense Minister: We are eliminating Hamas and sending more troops to Rafah
EL-Sisi: Israel continues to evade responsibility and efforts to stop the ceasefire in Gaza
Previous
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:58
South Africa at ICJ: Genocide continues in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:58
South Africa at ICJ: Genocide continues in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:29
Washington completes connection of aid pier to Gaza shore
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:29
Washington completes connection of aid pier to Gaza shore
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:50
Israeli Defense Minister: We are eliminating Hamas and sending more troops to Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:50
Israeli Defense Minister: We are eliminating Hamas and sending more troops to Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:31
EL-Sisi: Israel continues to evade responsibility and efforts to stop the ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:31
EL-Sisi: Israel continues to evade responsibility and efforts to stop the ceasefire in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
