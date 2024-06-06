The US, Britain, Germany, and France reaffirm support for Biden's Gaza proposal

2024-06-06 | 14:47
The US, Britain, Germany, and France reaffirm support for Biden's Gaza proposal
The US, Britain, Germany, and France reaffirm support for Biden's Gaza proposal

US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Germany, France, and Britain reaffirmed their support for the Gaza ceasefire proposal announced by Biden in a statement made on the sidelines of the D-Day anniversary events in France.

In a joint statement published by Britain, they said, "As leaders [...] we fully support the movement towards a ceasefire and hostage release deal now on the table and as outlined by President Biden," which will lead to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, a significant and sustainable increase in humanitarian aid, and a permanent end to the crisis.

Reuters
 
