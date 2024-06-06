US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Germany, France, and Britain reaffirmed their support for the Gaza ceasefire proposal announced by Biden in a statement made on the sidelines of the D-Day anniversary events in France.



In a joint statement published by Britain, they said, "As leaders [...] we fully support the movement towards a ceasefire and hostage release deal now on the table and as outlined by President Biden," which will lead to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, a significant and sustainable increase in humanitarian aid, and a permanent end to the crisis.



Reuters