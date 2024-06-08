Israel to resume Gaza aid delivery through US dock in coming days

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08 | 04:52
High views
Israel to resume Gaza aid delivery through US dock in coming days
0min
Israel to resume Gaza aid delivery through US dock in coming days

The Israeli army said on Saturday that the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea through a temporary dock built by the United States will resume in the coming days after the structure's repairs are completed.

The army added, "The Israel Defense Forces have begun securing the coastal area for joint logistical operations of the US Army on the shore in Gaza. The reconstruction of the dock will allow the continuation of humanitarian aid delivery to the population in the coming days."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Aid

United States

Delivery

Dock

Reconstruction

Israel

War

