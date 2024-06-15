Al-Quds Brigades: The only way to free Israel's hostages is Gaza withdrawal, prisoner deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-15 | 07:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Al-Quds Brigades: The only way to free Israel&#39;s hostages is Gaza withdrawal, prisoner deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Al-Quds Brigades: The only way to free Israel's hostages is Gaza withdrawal, prisoner deal

Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said on Saturday the only way to return Israeli hostages is through Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, ending its attacks and reaching a deal for exchanging Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Al-Quds Brigades

Free

Israel

Hostages

Gaza

Withdrawal

Prisoner

Deal

LBCI Next
Erdogan says Biden faces a test of sincerity in handling of the Gaza war
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,296
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11

UN: Gaza civilian killings during Israel's freeing of hostages could be war crimes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-09

Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-30

Hamas willing to reach 'complete agreement' including hostages & prisoners exchange deal if Israel halts war: Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-30

Netanyahu rejects Gaza withdrawal: What does the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal include?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:57

Israeli army: Explosive drones from Lebanon caused fire in Western Galilee; no injuries reported

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53

Erdogan says Biden faces a test of sincerity in handling of the Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,296

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Water crisis in Gaza: Desperation and disease threaten lives

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-14

Israeli Channel 12: Army recommends ending Rafah operation to move forward with the attack on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-14

NNA: Tallouseh in South Lebanon shelled with white phosphorous; two cases of suffocation due to fire in Kfarkela

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29

Al-Quds Brigades: The only way to free Israel's hostages is Gaza withdrawal, prisoner deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:11

Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Former Israeli Military Intelligence Chief warns of consequences of full-scale war with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Northern front heats up: Potential war looms as Israeli Cabinet weighs Lebanon strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Israeli military targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:11

Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle in southern Lebanon, injuries reported: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:25

US officials to CBS: Rocket attacks heighten risk of unintended war between Israel and Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
12:36

Biden’s envoy Hochstein to visit Israel amid rising tensions with Hezbollah: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

NNA: Fires break out in Naqoura and Majdal Zoun due to phosphorous bombing

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More