Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned on Sunday "Israel's continued systematic aggression against unarmed Palestinian civilians and its deliberate targeting of Palestinian refugee shelters, the latest of which was the massacre committed in the refugee camp in Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis."



In a statement, the Ministry confirmed that this attack resulted in the death of approximately 90 unarmed women, elderly, and children, in addition to dozens of wounded.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also denounced "Israel's continued violations of the rules of international humanitarian law and its perpetration of genocide, in clear defiance of efforts to cease fire."



The Ministry renewed its call to the international community to take immediate and effective action to put an end to "this unprecedented humanitarian disaster" in the Gaza Strip and to provide the necessary international protection for the Palestinian people.