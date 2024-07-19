Israel's practices amount to annexation of large parts of Palestinian territories: ICJ

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-19 | 10:33
High views
0min
Israel's practices amount to annexation of large parts of Palestinian territories: ICJ

The International Court of Justice stated in a non-binding advisory opinion on Friday that Israel's policies and practices in the Palestinian territories amount to the illegal annexation of large parts of those territories.

Reuters
 
ICJ

Israel

Annexation

Palestine

Territory

