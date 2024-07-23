News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23 | 10:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
Lebanon's Foreign Affairs
Ministry
condemned the Israeli Knesset's decision to classify the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as a terrorist organization.
"This decision targets the role of the agency, which represents the political and legal embodiment of the international community's commitment to resolving the refugee issue and their right to return to their land," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
"This decision is a new step in the context of Israel's repeated and continuous attempts to undermine the work of the agency and its role in supporting refugees and preserving their right to return within a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, depriving Palestinians of any hope for a better life and future," it affirmed.
The ministry emphasized the necessity of supporting the continuity of UNRWA's work to preserve its role as defined in its founding resolution.
"This support is essential for the agency to continue providing necessary services, especially in health and education, to Palestinian refugees as required, pending their return to their homes and the establishment of a viable and independent Palestinian state, based on relevant UN resolutions," it concluded.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Lebanon News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon
Israel
Knesset
United Nations
UNRWA
Next
Palestinian officials say Israel troops kill 5 in West Bank raid
Netanyahu’s meeting with Biden 'in doubt,' Israeli Channel 13 reports
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:34
Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:34
Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-21
Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-21
Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-20
Israeli airstrike hits southern Lebanon's Aadloun - El Zahrani, successive explosions reported (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-20
Israeli airstrike hits southern Lebanon's Aadloun - El Zahrani, successive explosions reported (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-20
Israeli warplanes strike Houla, South Lebanon; ambulances rush to scene
Lebanon News
2024-07-20
Israeli warplanes strike Houla, South Lebanon; ambulances rush to scene
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:12
US President Biden to meet with families of US hostages held in Gaza, official says
World News
10:12
US President Biden to meet with families of US hostages held in Gaza, official says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:37
Dozens of filings flood ICC's Israel-Hamas case, causing delays
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:37
Dozens of filings flood ICC's Israel-Hamas case, causing delays
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:04
At least 39,090 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:04
At least 39,090 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:47
WHO 'extremely worried' at prospect of polio, other outbreaks in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:47
WHO 'extremely worried' at prospect of polio, other outbreaks in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29
Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29
Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-23
International Court of Justice to deliver ruling on proceedings related to Israeli attack on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-23
International Court of Justice to deliver ruling on proceedings related to Israeli attack on Rafah
0
World News
00:27
EU cancels Hungary meeting due to Ukraine war stance
World News
00:27
EU cancels Hungary meeting due to Ukraine war stance
0
World News
10:43
US Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigns
World News
10:43
US Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigns
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
2
Lebanon News
06:09
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding areas
Lebanon News
06:09
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding areas
3
Lebanon News
05:34
Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:34
Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
08:43
Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings
Lebanon Economy
08:43
Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings
5
World News
08:22
Bangladesh to restore broadband internet Tuesday: Minister says
World News
08:22
Bangladesh to restore broadband internet Tuesday: Minister says
6
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
7
World News
15:05
Netanyahu’s meeting with Biden 'in doubt,' Israeli Channel 13 reports
World News
15:05
Netanyahu’s meeting with Biden 'in doubt,' Israeli Channel 13 reports
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29
Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29
Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More