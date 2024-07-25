News
US Army Chief: We haven't seen Israel's detailed plan for the aftermath of Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25 | 12:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Army Chief: We haven't seen Israel's detailed plan for the aftermath of Gaza war
US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General C.Q. Brown said on Thursday that Israel has not yet provided detailed plans for the aftermath of the war with Hamas in Gaza.
In a press conference at the Pentagon, Brown stated, "Regarding the day after, we have talked with the Israelis about this matter and how to manage a transition. We have had several discussions with them."
He added, "There are not many details I have been able to review from their plan. This is something we will continue to work on with them."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Army
General
Aftermath
War
Hamas
Israel
Gaza
