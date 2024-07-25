US Army Chief: We haven't seen Israel's detailed plan for the aftermath of Gaza war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25 | 12:22
High views
US Army Chief: We haven&#39;t seen Israel&#39;s detailed plan for the aftermath of Gaza war
0min
US Army Chief: We haven't seen Israel's detailed plan for the aftermath of Gaza war

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General C.Q. Brown said on Thursday that Israel has not yet provided detailed plans for the aftermath of the war with Hamas in Gaza.

In a press conference at the Pentagon, Brown stated, "Regarding the day after, we have talked with the Israelis about this matter and how to manage a transition. We have had several discussions with them."

He added, "There are not many details I have been able to review from their plan. This is something we will continue to work on with them."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Army

General

Aftermath

War

Hamas

Israel

Gaza

Australia sanctions Israeli settlers, youth group over West Bank violence
Senior Hamas official says Netanyahu's speech shows he doesn't want a ceasefire deal
