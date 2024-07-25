US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General C.Q. Brown said on Thursday that Israel has not yet provided detailed plans for the aftermath of the war with Hamas in Gaza.



In a press conference at the Pentagon, Brown stated, "Regarding the day after, we have talked with the Israelis about this matter and how to manage a transition. We have had several discussions with them."



He added, "There are not many details I have been able to review from their plan. This is something we will continue to work on with them."



Reuters