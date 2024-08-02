Nearly 85% of school buildings in the #GazaStrip have been directly hit or damaged, according to satellite assessments by @GlobalEdCluster
Some of these schools will need full reconstruction. The war is destroying the present and the future of Palestinian children. #CeasefireNow pic.twitter.com/1ozXNDinFj
— UNRWA (@UNRWA) August 2, 2024
