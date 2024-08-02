The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) stated on Friday that since the Gaza war broke out, Israeli attacks have "directly hit or damaged" nearly 85% of Gaza's schools, citing satellite assessments by the Global Education Cluster.



"The war is destroying the present and the future of Palestinian children," UNRWA said in a post on X.

Nearly 85% of school buildings in the #GazaStrip have been directly hit or damaged, according to satellite assessments by @GlobalEdCluster



Some of these schools will need full reconstruction. The war is destroying the present and the future of Palestinian children. #CeasefireNow pic.twitter.com/1ozXNDinFj — UNRWA (@UNRWA) August 2, 2024