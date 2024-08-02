UNRWA: 85% of Gaza's schools hit or damaged during war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-02 | 06:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UNRWA: 85% of Gaza&#39;s schools hit or damaged during war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UNRWA: 85% of Gaza's schools hit or damaged during war

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) stated on Friday that since the Gaza war broke out, Israeli attacks have "directly hit or damaged" nearly 85% of Gaza's schools, citing satellite assessments by the Global Education Cluster.

"The war is destroying the present and the future of Palestinian children," UNRWA said in a post on X.
 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UNRWA

Gaza

Schools

Damaged

War

Israel

Blinken, UAE discuss ceasefire efforts in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25

US Army Chief: We haven't seen Israel's detailed plan for the aftermath of Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24

Israeli PM Netanyahu calls for demilitarized, deradicalized post-war Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23

Israel slams Fatah over post-war Gaza deal with Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-22

Israeli Defense Minister thanks Biden for steadfast support regarding war in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:19

Blinken, UAE discuss ceasefire efforts in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:14

Israeli army confirms killing Al Jazeera journalist, says he was Hamas operative

LBCI
World News
00:52

Australia: Israel did not deliberately kill foreign aid workers in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-01

Hamas leader Mardawi asserts Deif's safety amid Israeli assassination claims

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-25

LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

Lebanon condemns Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs, demands Security Council action

LBCI
Middle East News
11:27

Coffin of Hamas leader Haniyeh arrives in Qatar: Al Jazeera

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:32

Hezbollah announces rocket attack on northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:42

Israel Enters War Emergency Amid Anticipated Retaliations from Iran and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43

Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More