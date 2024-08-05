UN states nine employees 'may have been involved' in Oct 7 Hamas attack

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-05 | 12:59
High views
UN states nine employees 'may have been involved' in Oct 7 Hamas attack
UN states nine employees 'may have been involved' in Oct 7 Hamas attack

The United Nations said Monday that nine employees of its agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) "may have been involved" in the October 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas, which sparked war in Gaza, and have been fired.

"We have sufficient information in order to take the actions that we're taking -- which is to say, the termination of these nine individuals," UN spokesman Farhan Haq said.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

UNRWA

October 7

Attack

Israel

Hamas

Gaza

Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 39,623
New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages
