Netanyahu apologizes for October 7 attacks, vows 'decisive victory' over Hamas in recent interview

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-08
Netanyahu apologizes for October 7 attacks, vows &#39;decisive victory&#39; over Hamas in recent interview
2min
Netanyahu apologizes for October 7 attacks, vows 'decisive victory' over Hamas in recent interview

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized for the October 7 attacks. In an interview with Time Magazine, he said, "I am sorry, deeply, that something like this happened." 

He added, "We're facing not merely Hamas [...] we're facing a full-fledged Iranian axis, and we understand that we have to uh, to organize ourselves for a broader defense."

He stated that the goal in Gaza is to achieve a decisive victory that when the conflict stops, Hamas can no longer pose a threat to Israel.

He acknowledged the risk of the war in Gaza expanding into a regional conflict but stated that he is prepared to take the risk. 

"Our objective is to completely destroy Hamas' military and governing capabilities," Netanyahu said, affirming that the goal was to restore Israel's principle of deterrence.

Netanyahu also expressed a desire to see a civilian administration led by Gaza residents, possibly with the support of regional partners. After Hamas is removed from power, he hopes to enlist Arab countries in helping to establish an entity that does not threaten Israel.

He concluded by saying, "I'd rather have bad press than a good obituary."
 
