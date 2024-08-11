UN Security Council to convene emergency session on Al-Daraj neighborhood massacre in Gaza: Al Jazeera sources

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-11 | 02:32
High views
UN Security Council to convene emergency session on Al-Daraj neighborhood massacre in Gaza: Al Jazeera sources
UN Security Council to convene emergency session on Al-Daraj neighborhood massacre in Gaza: Al Jazeera sources

Diplomatic sources confirmed to Al Jazeera that the United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday at Algeria's request regarding Al-Daraj neighborhood massacre in Gaza.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Security Council

Al-Daraj

Gaza

Israel demands more Gaza evacuations after school shelter attack kills scores
Gaza school massacre: Netanyahu's firm stance risks jeopardizing prisoner deal as Gaza death toll rises
