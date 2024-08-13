Al-Qassam Brigades: We targeted Tel Aviv with two M90 rockets in response to Israeli atrocities

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-13 | 09:22
High views
Al-Qassam Brigades: We targeted Tel Aviv with two M90 rockets in response to Israeli atrocities
0min
Al-Qassam Brigades: We targeted Tel Aviv with two M90 rockets in response to Israeli atrocities

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced on Tuesday that they targeted Tel Aviv and its surroundings with two M90 rockets. 

The attack comes as a retaliatory measure in response to "Israeli atrocities and the displacement of Palestinians."
 
Additionally, the Israeli army reported that a rocket launched from southern Gaza landed in the sea off the coast of Tel Aviv, while another rocket did not cross the Israeli border.
