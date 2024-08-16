Hamas representative in Lebanon, Ahmad Abdel Hadi, stated that if the movement receives Israeli approval on their proposal, they will participate in Gaza ceasefire negotiations .



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Abdel Hadi noted that "everyone knows Hamas agreed to the proposal presented in May, but after that, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proceeded with the invasion of Rafah."



He clarified that "Hamas has always acted positively and shown flexibility, but not at the expense of its core conditions," noting that Netanyahu rejected all these conditions and introduced new ones.



Abdel Hadi explained that Hamas chose not to attend the first day of negotiations because it felt futile, given Netanyahu's unwillingness to offer anything meaningful.



He expressed hope that the negotiators would achieve results that lead to practical steps, emphasizing that Hamas seeks a permanent ceasefire.



On the other hand, Hamas' representative in Lebanon confirmed that they "are in continuous contact with Hamas leadership in Gaza, including Yahya Sinwar," revealing that the communication has not been interrupted.