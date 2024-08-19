News
Pro-Palestinian delegates to Democratic convention to push for Israel arms embargo
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-19 | 06:19
Pro-Palestinian delegates to Democratic convention to push for Israel arms embargo
Dozens of Muslim delegates and their allies, angry at US support for Israel's offensive in Gaza, are seeking changes in the Democratic platform and plan to press for an arms embargo this week, putting the party on guard for disruptions to high-profile speeches at its national convention in Chicago.
Calling itself "Delegates Against Genocide," the pro-Palestinian group says it will exercise its freedom of speech rights during main events at the four-day Democratic National Convention convening on Monday to formally nominate Vice President Kamala Harris for president in the Nov. 5 election against Republican former President Donald Trump.
Group organizers declined to give details, but said they were encouraging supporters to wear Palestinian keffiyehs, or scarves, and to carry Palestinian flags, and would seek changes in the party platform, while urging delegates to speak on the convention floor.
On Sunday night, a crowd of roughly 1,000 pro-Palestinian protesters marched through downtown Chicago, chanting "Shut down the DNC."
President Joe Biden is due to speak on Monday and Harris on Thursday.
Pro-Palestinian delegates say they deserve a bigger role in the writing of the party platform.
Reuters
