Egypt affirms rejection of any Israeli presence at Rafah Crossing or Philadelphi Corridor

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-26 | 08:46
LBCI
Egypt affirms rejection of any Israeli presence at Rafah Crossing or Philadelphi Corridor
Egypt affirms rejection of any Israeli presence at Rafah Crossing or Philadelphi Corridor

The state-owned Al Qahera News reported on Monday, citing a senior source, that Egypt "has reiterated to all concerned parties its rejection of any Israeli presence at the Rafah Crossing or the Philadelphi Corridor."

Reuters
 
