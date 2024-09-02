Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: There is no agreement without Israeli withdrawal from Philadelphi, Netzarim, and Rafah

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government for the deaths of captives, stating that Netanyahu refused to accept Hamas' flexible proposals on the number of prisoners to be released each day as part of the agreement.



He added, "Netanyahu's response to our acceptance of the document presented by Biden was evasive, followed by the imposition of several new conditions. Netanyahu insisted on staying in Philadelphi and Netzarim and refused to release our elderly prisoners serving life sentences."



He declared, "We are not interested in negotiating Netanyahu's new conditions. The movement decides not to compromise on the July 2nd proposal."



Al-Hayya pointed out that "the occupation seeks to prepare for its plans regarding the Al-Aqsa Mosque through escalation and violations in the West Bank."