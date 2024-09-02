News
Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: There is no agreement without Israeli withdrawal from Philadelphi, Netzarim, and Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-02 | 00:56
Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: There is no agreement without Israeli withdrawal from Philadelphi, Netzarim, and Rafah
In an interview with Al Jazeera, Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government for the deaths of captives, stating that Netanyahu refused to accept Hamas' flexible proposals on the number of prisoners to be released each day as part of the agreement.
He added, "Netanyahu's response to our acceptance of the document presented by Biden was evasive, followed by the imposition of several new conditions. Netanyahu insisted on staying in Philadelphi and Netzarim and refused to release our elderly prisoners serving life sentences."
He declared, "We are not interested in negotiating Netanyahu's new conditions. The movement decides not to compromise on the July 2nd proposal."
Al-Hayya pointed out that "the occupation seeks to prepare for its plans regarding the Al-Aqsa Mosque through escalation and violations in the West Bank."
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Official
Khalil al-Hayya
Al Jazeera
Agreement
Israel
Withdrawal
Philadelphi
Netzarim
Rafah
Israeli Ambassador to UN calls for emergency Security Council session on Gaza hostages
Prime Ministers of Malaysia and New Zealand call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: What is required is a serious Arab and Islamic response to punish the Israeli occupation
2024-08-22
2024-08-26
2024-08-21
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza Health Ministry says 40,786 Palestinians killed and 94,224 injured due to Israeli attacks
05:14
04:54
04:26
News Bulletin Reports
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
12:33
04:26
07:53
News Bulletin Reports
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
2024-08-25
2024-08-25
2024-08-19
2024-08-13
2024-08-11
2024-07-31
2024-07-21
2024-07-18
06:24
00:56
12:40
03:20
04:26
12:27
07:53
12:33
