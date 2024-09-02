Netanyahu states Israel must retain control of key corridor on Egypt-Gaza border

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted on Monday that Israeli forces must retain control over the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border, which has emerged as a primary sticking point in Gaza ceasefire talks.



"The achievement of the war's objectives goes through the Philadelphi Corridor... Control of the Philadelphi axis guarantees that the hostages will not be smuggled out of Gaza," he said during a press conference.



Hamas is demanding a complete Israeli withdrawal from the area.



AFP