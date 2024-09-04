Israel confirms complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor in second ceasefire phase: Israeli media

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-04 | 06:51
High views
Israel confirms complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor in second ceasefire phase: Israeli media
Israel confirms complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor in second ceasefire phase: Israeli media

Israeli media reported on Wednesday that Israel has assured Qatar that its military will entirely withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor as part of the second phase of the ongoing ceasefire agreement.
