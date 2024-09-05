News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Second stage of Gaza polio campaign begins while war goes on in other areas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-05 | 05:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Second stage of Gaza polio campaign begins while war goes on in other areas
Crowds of Palestinians gathered at medical centers in the south of the embattled Gaza Strip on Thursday to have their children vaccinated against polio, the start of the second stage of a campaign that has so far seen 187,000 youngsters inoculated.
The UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said the campaign, facilitated by Hamas and Israel agreeing on limited pauses in their fighting, was so far successful but complex.
But the war continued elsewhere in the enclave, with Gaza health authorities reporting several people killed in Israeli airstrikes, including a hit on a hospital in central Gaza.
And despite the success of the polio campaign, diplomatic efforts to secure a permanent ceasefire in the war, the release of hostages held in Gaza, and the return of Palestinians jailed by Israel have faltered.
On Thursday, vaccinations began in Rafah and Khan Yunis in the south of Gaza, both areas that have been battered by the war and have hosted tens of thousands of people who have fled other parts.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Stage
Gaza
Polio
Campaign
War
Israel
Next
Hamas calls on Palestinians to escalate clashes with settlers everywhere in the occupied territories
Hamas sees no need for new Gaza ceasefire proposals
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-01
Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Proceeds Amid Temporary Ceasefire Despite War Damages
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-01
Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Proceeds Amid Temporary Ceasefire Despite War Damages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-31
Health official says polio vaccine campaign begins in war-torn Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-31
Health official says polio vaccine campaign begins in war-torn Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-04
UNRWA welcomes progress in Gaza polio campaign, calls for permanent ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-04
UNRWA welcomes progress in Gaza polio campaign, calls for permanent ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-04
Norway wealth fund may divest companies that aid Israel in Gaza war: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-04
Norway wealth fund may divest companies that aid Israel in Gaza war: Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:00
Hamas source to LBCI: Netanyahu's stance on Philadelphi Corridor is driven by political motives
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:00
Hamas source to LBCI: Netanyahu's stance on Philadelphi Corridor is driven by political motives
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:04
Egypt army chief of staff inspects security situation on Gaza border: State TV
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:04
Egypt army chief of staff inspects security situation on Gaza border: State TV
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23
Hamas calls on Palestinians to escalate clashes with settlers everywhere in the occupied territories
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23
Hamas calls on Palestinians to escalate clashes with settlers everywhere in the occupied territories
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30
Hamas sees no need for new Gaza ceasefire proposals
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30
Hamas sees no need for new Gaza ceasefire proposals
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-15
Zelensky states Russia 'should' attend second Ukraine summit
World News
2024-07-15
Zelensky states Russia 'should' attend second Ukraine summit
0
Lebanon News
14:18
US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios
Lebanon News
14:18
US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-29
Human Rights Watch calls out Lebanon's mismanagement of electricity sector and lack of reforms
Lebanon News
2024-08-29
Human Rights Watch calls out Lebanon's mismanagement of electricity sector and lack of reforms
0
Lebanon News
03:50
Father Youssef Nasr to LBCI: Consultation and dialogue are major challenges in current circumstances
Lebanon News
03:50
Father Youssef Nasr to LBCI: Consultation and dialogue are major challenges in current circumstances
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA
2
Lebanon News
14:18
US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios
Lebanon News
14:18
US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios
3
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
4
Lebanon Economy
15:59
Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor
Lebanon Economy
15:59
Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor
5
Lebanon News
07:04
Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
07:04
Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources
6
Lebanon News
11:49
Three injured in Houla, one killed in Qabrikha amid Israeli assaults on South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:49
Three injured in Houla, one killed in Qabrikha amid Israeli assaults on South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
04:26
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings
Lebanon News
04:26
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings
8
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More