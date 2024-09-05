Second stage of Gaza polio campaign begins while war goes on in other areas

2024-09-05 | 05:54
Second stage of Gaza polio campaign begins while war goes on in other areas
Second stage of Gaza polio campaign begins while war goes on in other areas

Crowds of Palestinians gathered at medical centers in the south of the embattled Gaza Strip on Thursday to have their children vaccinated against polio, the start of the second stage of a campaign that has so far seen 187,000 youngsters inoculated.

The UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said the campaign, facilitated by Hamas and Israel agreeing on limited pauses in their fighting, was so far successful but complex.

But the war continued elsewhere in the enclave, with Gaza health authorities reporting several people killed in Israeli airstrikes, including a hit on a hospital in central Gaza.

And despite the success of the polio campaign, diplomatic efforts to secure a permanent ceasefire in the war, the release of hostages held in Gaza, and the return of Palestinians jailed by Israel have faltered.

On Thursday, vaccinations began in Rafah and Khan Yunis in the south of Gaza, both areas that have been battered by the war and have hosted tens of thousands of people who have fled other parts.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Stage

Gaza

Polio

Campaign

War

Israel

Hamas calls on Palestinians to escalate clashes with settlers everywhere in the occupied territories
Hamas sees no need for new Gaza ceasefire proposals
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:59

Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Three injured in Houla, one killed in Qabrikha amid Israeli assaults on South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured

