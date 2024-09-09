Israel budget deficit widens further amid war to 8.3% of GDP in August

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-09 | 11:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel budget deficit widens further amid war to 8.3% of GDP in August
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel budget deficit widens further amid war to 8.3% of GDP in August

Israel posted a budget deficit of 12.1 billion shekels ($3.24 billion) in August, the Finance Ministry said on Monday, citing high expenses to finance the war with the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas in Gaza.

The deficit for the 12 months to August rose to 8.3% of gross domestic product, from 8.0% in the 12 months to July, compared to a target of 6.6% for all of 2024.

Spending on the war, which began last October, has reached some 97 billion shekels.

The ministry said the deficit will continue to increase through the third quarter before moving back to its target.

Tax revenue rose 8.1% in August is up 1.9% over the first eight months of 2024.

($1 = 3.7384 shekels)


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Budget

Deficit

War

GDP

LBCI Next
UN rights chief calls on states to challenge Israel over occupation
Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24

Palestinian Authority: Gaza war drives Palestinian budget deficit up 172%

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-08

Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-04

US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-04

Norway wealth fund may divest companies that aid Israel in Gaza war: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Reassessment of border security: Impact of Allenby Bridge shooting reverberates across Israel, West Bank, and Jordan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:42

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,988

LBCI
Middle East News
07:20

Turkey heads to Arab League ministerial for first time in 13 years

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:53

UN rights chief calls on states to challenge Israel over occupation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
08:08

Saudi Arabia's MBS meets Russia's Lavrov

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Reassessment of border security: Impact of Allenby Bridge shooting reverberates across Israel, West Bank, and Jordan

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

EU's Borrell is set to visit Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Riad Salameh appears before investigating Judge amid tight security

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case

LBCI
Middle East News
00:22

Israeli strikes in central Syria kill five

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Health Ministry receives 33 tons of emergency medical supplies from UNICEF

LBCI
Middle East News
04:01

Iran accuses Israel of 'criminal' Syria attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More