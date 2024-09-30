Gaza's war death toll rises to 41,615: Health ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-30 | 06:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza&#39;s war death toll rises to 41,615: Health ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza's war death toll rises to 41,615: Health ministry

The Hamas health ministry in Gaza said Monday that at least 41,615 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 12th month.

The toll includes 20 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 96,359 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

War

Death

Toll

Health

Ministry

Gaza's war death toll at 41,595: Health ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-29

Gaza's war death toll at 41,595: Health ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-25

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,495

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-24

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,467

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-23

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,455

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-29

Gaza's war death toll at 41,595: Health ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-27

Saudi Arabia announces launch of international coalition for two-state solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Hezbollah ‘open to any settlement’ on Gaza and Lebanon: Lebanese official tells Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-25

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,495

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs

LBCI
World News
08:07

French far-right Marine Le Pen goes on trial over fake EU jobs: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

Mikati backs ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation, ready to deploy army South of Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Israeli Defense Minister appears to hint at a ground operation against Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:01

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
20:07

PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:01

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Israel's plan for assassinating Hezbollah's Nasrallah: How was intelligence information disclosed to Israel?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:24

Lebanese government releases detailed report on Israeli attacks and national response plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:17

Hamas says its leader in Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Syrian President al-Assad mourns Hezbollah's Nasrallah, praises resistance

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More