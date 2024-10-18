PLO mourns killing of Hamas chief Sinwar

The Palestine Liberation Organization, seen internationally as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, expressed its condolences on Friday on the "martyrdom" of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar and called for unity among all Palestinian factions.

"The Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) expresses its condolences to the Palestinian people and all national factions on the martyrdom of the great national leader Yahya Sinwar, head of the political bureau of Hamas," a statement by the committee said.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

PLO

Yahya Sinwar

Hamas

Assassination

Israel

Palestinians

