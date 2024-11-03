Hamas leader describes Palestinian factions' dialogue in Cairo as 'positive'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-03 | 14:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas leader describes Palestinian factions&#39; dialogue in Cairo as &#39;positive&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas leader describes Palestinian factions' dialogue in Cairo as 'positive'

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan stated on Sunday that the dialogue between Palestinian factions in Cairo is "positive," but he cautioned against rushing to any conclusions. 

Hamdan also noted that Hamas has not received any new written proposals regarding a ceasefire in Gaza.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Osama Hamdan

Palestine

Cairo

Ceasefire

Gaza

LBCI Next
Gaza Health Ministry urges international organizations to send medical teams to northern hospitals
Israel estimates 51 hostages in Gaza still alive, Israel Hayom reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-25

Hamas rejects new Israeli conditions in Gaza ceasefire talks, Osama Hamdan says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-02

Egypt hosts Fatah-Hamas ceasefire talks on Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-30

Hamas ready to respond to proposals for ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-12

Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:58

UNRWA says Israel ban likely to cause 'collapse' of Gaza aid work

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:47

Israel's authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:19

Israeli attacks kill at least 31 people in Gaza, medics state

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:41

At least seven Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis in Gaza, officials say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-22

Israeli airstrikes on Al-Malkiya, Khiam, and Aitaroun in South Lebanon kill 3: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah targets Israeli forces in Qiryat Shemona, resulting in casualties

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-25

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-18

Minister Hamie tells LBCI: Government working through diplomatic channels to shield public facilities from Israeli strikes, but concerns remain

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:19

Lebanon's Berri denies Washington Post claims as 'completely untrue'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Baalbek residents

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Imad Amhaz's abduction case signals new Israeli campaign against Hezbollah's elite: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli drone strike targets vehicle near Lebanese army checkpoint, Lebanese state media reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More