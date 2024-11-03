News
Hamas leader describes Palestinian factions' dialogue in Cairo as 'positive'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-03 | 14:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas leader describes Palestinian factions' dialogue in Cairo as 'positive'
Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan stated on Sunday that the dialogue between Palestinian factions in Cairo is "positive," but he cautioned against rushing to any conclusions.
Hamdan also noted that Hamas has not received any new written proposals regarding a ceasefire in Gaza.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Osama Hamdan
Palestine
Cairo
Ceasefire
Gaza
