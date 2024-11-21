News
30 killed, over 100 injured as residential area in northern Gaza Is destroyed, Al Jazeera reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-21 | 00:02
30 killed, over 100 injured as residential area in northern Gaza Is destroyed, Al Jazeera reports
Al Jazeera reported that 30 people were killed and more than 100 others injured following the destruction of a residential neighborhood near Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.
Gaza
Death Toll
Hospital
Israel
Attacks
US Senate rejects attempt to block certain arms sales to Israel
Hamas says no prisoner exchange deal with Israel until Gaza war ends
04:59
Russian plane carrying food and medical aid arrives at Beirut Airport
04:59
Russian plane carrying food and medical aid arrives at Beirut Airport
04:35
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning
04:35
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning
03:57
Israeli army claims launching series of airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
03:57
Israeli army claims launching series of airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
03:45
Israeli army warns residents of Hadath and Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate
03:45
Israeli army warns residents of Hadath and Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate
02:58
Gaza Civil Defense Agency says 22 killed in Israeli strike
02:58
Gaza Civil Defense Agency says 22 killed in Israeli strike
00:18
US Senate rejects attempt to block certain arms sales to Israel
00:18
US Senate rejects attempt to block certain arms sales to Israel
13:19
Hamas says no prisoner exchange deal with Israel until Gaza war ends
13:19
Hamas says no prisoner exchange deal with Israel until Gaza war ends
13:12
'No justification' for US veto of ceasefire call, says Palestinian UN envoy
13:12
'No justification' for US veto of ceasefire call, says Palestinian UN envoy
14:34
Israel army says soldier killed in combat in Lebanon
14:34
Israel army says soldier killed in combat in Lebanon
02:45
Israeli airstrikes on Maarakeh, South Lebanon, kill six and injure 36
02:45
Israeli airstrikes on Maarakeh, South Lebanon, kill six and injure 36
2024-11-14
Lebanon's Ministry of Health launches national vaccination campaign amid ongoing Israeli aggression
2024-11-14
Lebanon's Ministry of Health launches national vaccination campaign amid ongoing Israeli aggression
2024-09-29
Lebanese government releases detailed report on Israeli attacks and national response plan
2024-09-29
Lebanese government releases detailed report on Israeli attacks and national response plan
05:47
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
05:47
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
20:01
Israel strikes Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
20:01
Israel strikes Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
19:07
Israel's army warns Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately
19:07
Israel's army warns Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately
01:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Chmali, Maachouq, and Al-Hosh in South Lebanon
01:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Chmali, Maachouq, and Al-Hosh in South Lebanon
07:14
Hochstein says "the meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress"
07:14
Hochstein says "the meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress"
02:23
Israeli army calls for immediate evacuation of specific building in Tyre, South Lebanon
02:23
Israeli army calls for immediate evacuation of specific building in Tyre, South Lebanon
09:23
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel should expect our response to Mohammad Afif's assassination to be in central Tel Aviv
09:23
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel should expect our response to Mohammad Afif's assassination to be in central Tel Aviv
12:50
Finalization of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire: Key points under Israeli discussion amid internal division
12:50
Finalization of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire: Key points under Israeli discussion amid internal division
10:31
Yedioth Ahronoth publishes ceasefire draft agreement discussed in Lebanon
10:31
Yedioth Ahronoth publishes ceasefire draft agreement discussed in Lebanon
