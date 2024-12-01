Israel's opposition leader urges end to Gaza war as Ben-Gvir threatens resignation if 'irresponsible deal is made'

2024-12-01 | 02:59
Israel&#39;s opposition leader urges end to Gaza war as Ben-Gvir threatens resignation if &#39;irresponsible deal is made&#39;
Israel's opposition leader urges end to Gaza war as Ben-Gvir threatens resignation if 'irresponsible deal is made'

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called for an immediate halt to the war in Gaza and the return of all hostages. 

"The war in Gaza must be stopped, and the hostages must be returned," he stated on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's National Security Minister, expressed strong opposition to the proposed deal, claiming it would fail to secure the release of all hostages. 

Speaking to the Israeli Army Radio, Ben-Gvir said, "The current proposed deal will not return all the hostages, and I will resign if a ceasefire is reached and an irresponsible deal is made."
 
