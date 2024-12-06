North Gaza hospital director says Israeli strikes hit facility

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-06 | 04:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
North Gaza hospital director says Israeli strikes hit facility
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
North Gaza hospital director says Israeli strikes hit facility

The director of north Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital said Israel conducted several strikes on Friday that hit the facility, one of the last functioning health centres in the area.

"There was a series of air strikes on the northern and western sides of the hospital, accompanied by intense and direct fire," Hossam Abu Safieh said, adding that four staff were killed and no surgeons were left at the site.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestine

Gaza

Hossam Abu Safieh

LBCI Next
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,612
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-05

Amnesty report says Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-05

Israel's foreign ministry calls Amnesty accusation of genocide in Gaza 'entirely false'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-05

Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas as Trump pushes urgent resolution to save Gaza hostages before inauguration: Axios

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-04

Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05

WHO says no indication of warning before bombing of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:46

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,612

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:12

Hamas says Amnesty 'genocide' report shows world needs 'to act'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-17

In pictures: Israel's strikes cause massive destruction in Hadath, Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-02

Egypt says Fatah-Hamas talks seek to bring post-war Gaza under PA's full control

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05

WHO says no indication of warning before bombing of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
07:39

Syria Kurdish-led force chief says open to talks with Islamist rebels

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Hezbollah deploys 'supervisory' forces to Homs, Syria: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:40

Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army throws sound bombs at residential building in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, injuring residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More