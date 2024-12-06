News
North Gaza hospital director says Israeli strikes hit facility
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-06 | 04:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
North Gaza hospital director says Israeli strikes hit facility
The director of north Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital said Israel conducted several strikes on Friday that hit the facility, one of the last functioning health centres in the area.
"There was a series of air strikes on the northern and western sides of the hospital, accompanied by intense and direct fire," Hossam Abu Safieh said, adding that four staff were killed and no surgeons were left at the site.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Palestine
Gaza
Hossam Abu Safieh
