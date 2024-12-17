News
Israeli team in Doha talks on potential Gaza deal, official tells Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-17 | 00:12
Israeli team in Doha talks on potential Gaza deal, official tells Reuters
An Israeli technical team is in Doha for working-level talks with Qatari mediators on "remaining issues" in a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, an official with knowledge of the talks told Reuters on Monday.
The talks are currently focused on bridging gaps between Israel and Hamas on the deal U.S. President Joe Biden outlined on May 31, the official said.
Efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to reach a truce in Gaza and a release of hostages have gained momentum in recent weeks, though there has been no breakthrough.
The three countries have, for more than a year, led rounds of so-far fruitless talks to broker an end to the 14-month-long war in Gaza.
In previous rounds, disagreements over new demands that Israel introduced about its future military presence in Gaza obstructed a deal, even after Hamas accepted a version of the proposal Biden introduced in May.
A round of talks in mid-October failed to produce a deal, with Hamas rejecting a short-term ceasefire proposal.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Doha
Qatar
Ceasefire
Hostage
Next
Israel's defense minister says Israel will have freedom of action in Gaza after defeating Hamas
Israel's defense minister says 'not been this close to a deal' on Gaza hostages
Previous
