Seven killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital, Palestinian civil defense says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-29 | 08:25
Seven killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital, Palestinian civil defense says
Seven killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital, Palestinian civil defense says

Seven people were killed and others seriously wounded in an Israeli strike on the upper floor of Al-Wafaa hospital in the center of Gaza city on Sunday, the Palestinian civil defense said.

Reuters
 
