Netanyahu authorizes Israel negotiators to continue Doha hostage talks: Office

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-02
Netanyahu authorizes Israel negotiators to continue Doha hostage talks: Office
Netanyahu authorizes Israel negotiators to continue Doha hostage talks: Office

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday authorized Israeli negotiators to continue talks in Doha to secure a hostage release deal, his office said, after Israel and Hamas traded accusations recently over delaying a deal.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the professional-level delegation of the Mossad (spy agency), the Israeli military and the ISA (internal security agency) to continue the negotiations in Doha," a statement from his office said, referring to indirect talks brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.


AFP
 
