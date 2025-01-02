Netanyahu authorizes Israel negotiators to continue Doha hostage talks: Office

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday authorized Israeli negotiators to continue talks in Doha to secure a hostage release deal, his office said, after Israel and Hamas traded accusations recently over delaying a deal.



"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the professional-level delegation of the Mossad (spy agency), the Israeli military and the ISA (internal security agency) to continue the negotiations in Doha," a statement from his office said, referring to indirect talks brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.





AFP