Israel's Netanyahu to hold security assessment meeting after blasts: PM office

Middle East News
20-02-2025 | 15:52
0min
Israel's Netanyahu to hold security assessment meeting after blasts: PM office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a security meeting following a series of blasts on public buses in central Israel, his office said in a statement on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been receiving ongoing updates from his military secretary on the IED incidents in the Dan (central) area and will soon hold a security assessment," the statement said after Israel police reported explosions on three buses and two additional devices being defused.

AFP

