Health ministry in Gaza says 51 killed in 24 hours

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-08 | 05:08
Health ministry in Gaza says 51 killed in 24 hours
Health ministry in Gaza says 51 killed in 24 hours

The health ministry in Gaza said on Wednesday that 51 people were killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 45,936.

The ministry also said in a statement that at least 109,274 people had been wounded in more than 15 months of war.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

War

Health Ministry

Palestinian official says Israel strike kills two children in West Bank
UAE, Israeli foreign ministers meet to discuss Gaza humanitarian crisis
