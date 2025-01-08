News
Health ministry in Gaza says 51 killed in 24 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-08 | 05:08
Health ministry in Gaza says 51 killed in 24 hours
The health ministry in Gaza said on Wednesday that 51 people were killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 45,936.
The ministry also said in a statement that at least 109,274 people had been wounded in more than 15 months of war.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
War
Health Ministry
