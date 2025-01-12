Israeli official says Mossad Chief's visit to Doha signals progress in Gaza negotiations: CNN

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-12 | 02:20
High views
Israeli official says Mossad Chief's visit to Doha signals progress in Gaza negotiations: CNN
0min
Israeli official says Mossad Chief's visit to Doha signals progress in Gaza negotiations: CNN

Israel is sending Mossad Chief David Barnea to Qatar to advance negotiations on a potential ceasefire-for-hostages deal in Gaza.

CNN, quoting an Israeli official, reported that Mossad Chief’s visit to Doha highlights progress and mounting pressure on the Israeli government to secure an agreement.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

David Barnea

Mossad

Visit

Doha

Negotiations

Gaza

Hostages

