Israeli official says Mossad Chief's visit to Doha signals progress in Gaza negotiations: CNN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-12 | 02:20
Israeli official says Mossad Chief's visit to Doha signals progress in Gaza negotiations: CNN
Israel is sending Mossad Chief David Barnea to Qatar to advance negotiations on a potential ceasefire-for-hostages deal in Gaza.
CNN, quoting an Israeli official, reported that Mossad Chief’s visit to Doha highlights progress and mounting pressure on the Israeli government to secure an agreement.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
David Barnea
Mossad
Visit
Doha
Negotiations
Gaza
Hostages
Malala Yousafzai says 'Israel has decimated the entire education system' in Gaza
Negotiations stall as Israel resists ending Gaza war, sparking widespread debate
