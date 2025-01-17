Cairo hosts 'technical' talks on Gaza truce implementation

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-17 | 07:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Cairo hosts &#39;technical&#39; talks on Gaza truce implementation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Cairo hosts 'technical' talks on Gaza truce implementation

Mediators from Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Israel met in Cairo Friday to set out "mechanisms" for implementing the truce in Gaza, state-linked media reported.

Citing an informed Egyptian source, Al-Qahera News said technical meetings started in Cairo Friday "to put mechanisms for implementing the ceasefire agreement in Gaza with the participation of Egyptian, Qatari, U.S., and Israeli teams" ahead of the expected deal implementation on Sunday.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Cairo

Talks

Gaza

Ceasefire

Implementation

Israel

LBCI Next
Netanyahu says Israel received assurances from Biden and Trump to resume fighting if Hamas rejects security demands
Release of Gaza hostages expected to begin Sunday: Israel PM office
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39

Gaza ceasefire may be delayed, Israeli officials to meet in Cairo for coordination: LBCI correspondent in Haifa Amal Shehadeh reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-04

Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza Strip as new ceasefire talks begin

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-04

US, Israel officials set to hold talks on Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal: Axios

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:13

G7 calls on parties to work towards "full implementation" of Gaza ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:57

Putin says hopes Gaza ceasefire leads to 'long-term stabilization'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:27

EU's Kallas says talks under way to revive Rafah border mission

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:19

Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:09

ICC prosecutor sees 'no real effort' by Israel to probe alleged Gaza war crimes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:27

EU's Kallas says talks under way to revive Rafah border mission

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-29

Israel's army conducts major demolition operation in Meiss El Jabal, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Murex d'Or 2024 red carpet sparks excitement for star-studded ceremony

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41

Netanyahu says Israel received assurances from Biden and Trump to resume fighting if Hamas rejects security demands

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43

'Don’t waste this chance, for God's sake,' former Saudi ambassador warns on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:22

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Beirut amid key political developments in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Syrian Interior Ministry foils weapon smuggling attempt to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

French President Macron stops for coffee in Gemmayzeh during Beirut visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Macron to President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace: France will mobilize the international community to assist Lebanon across all sectors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A shift from traditional models: PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins journey to form Lebanon's new government

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More