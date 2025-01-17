News
Cairo hosts 'technical' talks on Gaza truce implementation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-17 | 07:25
Cairo hosts 'technical' talks on Gaza truce implementation
Mediators from Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Israel met in Cairo Friday to set out "mechanisms" for implementing the truce in Gaza, state-linked media reported.
Citing an informed Egyptian source, Al-Qahera News said technical meetings started in Cairo Friday "to put mechanisms for implementing the ceasefire agreement in Gaza with the participation of Egyptian, Qatari, U.S., and Israeli teams" ahead of the expected deal implementation on Sunday.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Cairo
Talks
Gaza
Ceasefire
Implementation
Israel
