Cairo hosts 'technical' talks on Gaza truce implementation

Mediators from Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Israel met in Cairo Friday to set out "mechanisms" for implementing the truce in Gaza, state-linked media reported.



Citing an informed Egyptian source, Al-Qahera News said technical meetings started in Cairo Friday "to put mechanisms for implementing the ceasefire agreement in Gaza with the participation of Egyptian, Qatari, U.S., and Israeli teams" ahead of the expected deal implementation on Sunday.



AFP