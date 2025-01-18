Islamic Jihad says Israeli airstrikes before ceasefire could lead to the death of hostages

Abu Hamza, spokesperson for the Al-Quds Brigades, said on Telegram on Saturday that the families of Israeli hostages should demand that the Israeli military refrain from heavy airstrikes in the remaining hours before the ceasefire takes effect, as these could "result in the killing of your children while the resistance makes final field arrangements for their release."



The Al-Quds Brigades are the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, which, along with Hamas, is holding Israeli hostages.



Reuters