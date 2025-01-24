Hamas says to provide names of four hostages on Friday for next swap with Israel

Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-01-2025 | 06:41
High views
Hamas says to provide names of four hostages on Friday for next swap with Israel
0min
Hamas says to provide names of four hostages on Friday for next swap with Israel

A senior Hamas official told AFP that his group will provide on Friday the names of four women hostages to be freed the following day as part of a second release under the ceasefire with Israel.

"Today, Hamas will provide the names of four hostages as part of the second prisoner exchange," said Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas' political bureau, adding that the captives will be swapped for a group of Palestinian prisoners on Saturday.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Names

Hostages

Swap

Israel

Prisoner

Exchange

Deal

Ceasefire

Gaza

