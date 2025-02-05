Jordan's king rejects any attempt to annex land and displace Palestinians

05-02-2025 | 08:58
Jordan's king rejects any attempt to annex land and displace Palestinians
Jordan's king rejects any attempt to annex land and displace Palestinians

Jordan's King Abdullah said on Wednesday he rejected any attempts to annex land and displace Palestinians.

The remarks came after U.S. President Trump said on Tuesday the United States would take over Gaza after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere and develop it economically.

