UAE says it rejects any attempt to displace Palestinians

05-02-2025 | 12:34
UAE says it rejects any attempt to displace Palestinians
UAE says it rejects any attempt to displace Palestinians

The United Arab Emirates categorically rejects any attempt to displace the Palestinians and deny them "inalienable rights," the UAE foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a shock announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. would take over the war-ravaged Gaza Strip after its Palestinians were resettled elsewhere, and develop it economically. He was speaking at a joint press conference with visiting Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

