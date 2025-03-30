Netanyahu says military pressure on Hamas working; 'cracks' emerging in negotiations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel’s intensified military pressure on Hamas in Gaza has been effective, stressing the Palestinian group must lay down its arms.



"We are negotiating under fire... We can see cracks beginning to appear" in what the group demanded in its negotiations, Netanyahu told a cabinet meeting.



"Hamas must lay down its arms... Its leaders will be allowed to leave," he added, rejecting claims Israel was not engaged in negotiations aimed at securing the release of hostages.



AFP



