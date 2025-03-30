News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu says military pressure on Hamas working; 'cracks' emerging in negotiations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-03-2025 | 06:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu says military pressure on Hamas working; 'cracks' emerging in negotiations
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel’s intensified military pressure on Hamas in Gaza has been effective, stressing the Palestinian group must lay down its arms.
"We are negotiating under fire... We can see cracks beginning to appear" in what the group demanded in its negotiations, Netanyahu told a cabinet meeting.
"Hamas must lay down its arms... Its leaders will be allowed to leave," he added, rejecting claims Israel was not engaged in negotiations aimed at securing the release of hostages.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hamas
Gaza
Hamas says agrees to new Gaza truce proposal received from mediators
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-03
Hamas officials say 'ready' for negotiations on phase two of Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-03
Hamas officials say 'ready' for negotiations on phase two of Gaza truce
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-21
Katz says Israel using all means of pressure to 'force Hamas to release hostages'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-21
Katz says Israel using all means of pressure to 'force Hamas to release hostages'
0
Middle East News
2025-01-12
Trump's Ukraine envoy says world must reinstate 'maximum pressure' on Iran
Middle East News
2025-01-12
Trump's Ukraine envoy says world must reinstate 'maximum pressure' on Iran
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-18
Netanyahu warns Hamas Israeli strikes on Gaza 'only the beginning'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-18
Netanyahu warns Hamas Israeli strikes on Gaza 'only the beginning'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:14
Hamas says agrees to new Gaza truce proposal received from mediators
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:14
Hamas says agrees to new Gaza truce proposal received from mediators
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:35
Israeli army launches ground operation in Rafah to 'expand security zone' in southern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:35
Israeli army launches ground operation in Rafah to 'expand security zone' in southern Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:07
Red Cross gravely concerned for nine missing medics in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:07
Red Cross gravely concerned for nine missing medics in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-29
Health ministry in Gaza says 921 killed since Israel resumed strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-29
Health ministry in Gaza says 921 killed since Israel resumed strikes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-24
Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-24
Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
03:02
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam joins Saudi crown prince for Eid prayers
Lebanon News
03:02
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam joins Saudi crown prince for Eid prayers
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-28
Lebanese President returns to Beirut after talks with Macron in Paris
Lebanon News
2025-03-28
Lebanese President returns to Beirut after talks with Macron in Paris
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:32
Hezbollah's Qassem: Continued Israeli aggression would force Hezbollah to consider alternative responses
Lebanon News
15:32
Hezbollah's Qassem: Continued Israeli aggression would force Hezbollah to consider alternative responses
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Israel criticizes Aoun's Paris visit: US backs Israeli strikes on Beirut, blames Lebanon for violations
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Israel criticizes Aoun's Paris visit: US backs Israeli strikes on Beirut, blames Lebanon for violations
3
Lebanon News
14:39
UNIFIL reports Israeli warning shots, laser targeting at peacekeepers in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:39
UNIFIL reports Israeli warning shots, laser targeting at peacekeepers in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
12:18
Lebanese Army Commander says launching rockets from Lebanon serves Israel's interests
Lebanon News
12:18
Lebanese Army Commander says launching rockets from Lebanon serves Israel's interests
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
'No rebuilding with Hezbollah': What are the US conditions for Lebanon's recovery?
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
'No rebuilding with Hezbollah': What are the US conditions for Lebanon's recovery?
6
Lebanon News
11:21
Saudi Arabia announces Sunday as first day of Eid al-Fitr after crescent sighting
Lebanon News
11:21
Saudi Arabia announces Sunday as first day of Eid al-Fitr after crescent sighting
7
Lebanon News
12:43
Israeli army fires at French UNIFIL patrol near Rmeish in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:43
Israeli army fires at French UNIFIL patrol near Rmeish in South Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:56
Palestinian weapons in Lebanon: A key issue in President Abbas' upcoming visit to Beirut amid US calls
News Bulletin Reports
13:56
Palestinian weapons in Lebanon: A key issue in President Abbas' upcoming visit to Beirut amid US calls
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More