Israel proposes extended Gaza truce in bid to secure release of remaining hostages

Israel has proposed an extended truce in Gaza in exchange for the return of about half the remaining hostages, Israeli officials said on Monday, as the military issued new evacuation orders and said "intense operations" were planned in the south of the enclave.



The latest proposals would leave open a final agreement over ending the Israel-Hamas war that has destroyed wide swathes of Gaza, killed tens of thousands of people, and displaced almost the entire population since it began in October 2023.



But the proposals foresee the return of half the 24 hostages believed still to be alive in Gaza nearly 18 months after they were seized by Hamas-led gunmen - and about half the 35 assumed to be dead - during a truce lasting between 40 and 50 days, said the Israeli officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel would step up pressure on Hamas but would continue negotiations "under fire." Continued military pressure was the best means of securing the return of the hostages, he said.



Netanyahu also repeated Israeli demands for Hamas to disarm, although the Palestinian militant movement has rejected such calls as a "red line" it will not cross.



Netanyahu said Hamas leaders would be allowed to leave Gaza under a wider settlement that would include proposals from U.S. President Donald Trump for the "voluntary emigration" of Palestinians from the narrow Strip.



