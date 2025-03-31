Israel proposes extended Gaza truce in bid to secure release of remaining hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
31-03-2025 | 08:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel proposes extended Gaza truce in bid to secure release of remaining hostages
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israel proposes extended Gaza truce in bid to secure release of remaining hostages

Israel has proposed an extended truce in Gaza in exchange for the return of about half the remaining hostages, Israeli officials said on Monday, as the military issued new evacuation orders and said "intense operations" were planned in the south of the enclave.

The latest proposals would leave open a final agreement over ending the Israel-Hamas war that has destroyed wide swathes of Gaza, killed tens of thousands of people, and displaced almost the entire population since it began in October 2023.

But the proposals foresee the return of half the 24 hostages believed still to be alive in Gaza nearly 18 months after they were seized by Hamas-led gunmen - and about half the 35 assumed to be dead - during a truce lasting between 40 and 50 days, said the Israeli officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel would step up pressure on Hamas but would continue negotiations "under fire." Continued military pressure was the best means of securing the return of the hostages, he said.

Netanyahu also repeated Israeli demands for Hamas to disarm, although the Palestinian militant movement has rejected such calls as a "red line" it will not cross.

Netanyahu said Hamas leaders would be allowed to leave Gaza under a wider settlement that would include proposals from U.S. President Donald Trump for the "voluntary emigration" of Palestinians from the narrow Strip.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Hostages

Evacuation

Benjamin Netanyahu

Hamas

Health ministry in Gaza says 1,001 killed since Israel resumed strikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-25

US to work toward release of 'all remaining hostages' in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-18

Israel, Hamas reach deal on release of six remaining live hostages: Axios

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-27

Israel says eight hostages due for release in first phase of truce are dead

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-13

Israel says Hamas must release 'three live hostages' Saturday under Gaza truce

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20

Health ministry in Gaza says 1,001 killed since Israel resumed strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:32

Hamas calls on 'anyone who can bear arms' worldwide to fight Trump's Gaza plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:33

Bodies of Red Crescent medics recovered in Gaza, one still missing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-30

Netanyahu says military pressure on Hamas working; 'cracks' emerging in negotiations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Lebanon’s Grand Jaafari Mufti declares March 31, 2025, as Eid al-Fitr Day

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19

Hamas says expects list 'shortly' from Israel of 90 Palestinian prisoners for exchange

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08

Netanyahu seeks delay in second phase of prisoner deal amid political strain

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Stun grenade explodes near Yarine-Dhayra wall, gunfire targets farmers in Saasaa

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

US remarks on Lebanon's ceasefire violation and Israeli tensions raise questions: aimed at Lebanon or France?

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:44

Lebanon's General Security arrests suspects over recent rocket launches in the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Lebanon’s Grand Jaafari Mufti declares March 31, 2025, as Eid al-Fitr Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Three suspects detained in Lebanon over rocket launches, forensic tests underway: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Border wall, buffer zone, open-fire orders—will Israel’s 'security' measures against Lebanon backfire?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Saudi Arabia: Paving the way for Lebanon's reform success and stronger ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Jaafari mufti warns against foreign interference, calls elections a battle for Lebanon’s future

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Family dispute turns deadly in Hermel, investigation launched

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More