EU assessment finds significant obstructive factors undermine humanitarian operations in Gaza

07-08-2025 | 03:51
EU assessment finds significant obstructive factors undermine humanitarian operations in Gaza

The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to be very severe, an EU official told Reuters after the EU’s foreign policy and humanitarian arms updated member countries late on Wednesday on the status of an agreement reached with Israel last month on boosting humanitarian access to Gaza.

The official said on Thursday that there were some positive developments regarding fuel delivery, the reopening of some routes, and an upward trend in the number of daily trucks entering the enclave and the repair of some vital infrastructure.

However, the official added that “significant obstructive factors continue to undermine humanitarian operations and aid delivery to Gaza, notably the lack of a safe operating environment to allow the distribution of aid at scale.”

