Shows
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
EU assessment finds significant obstructive factors undermine humanitarian operations in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-08-2025 | 03:51
EU assessment finds significant obstructive factors undermine humanitarian operations in Gaza
The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to be very severe, an EU official told Reuters after the EU’s foreign policy and humanitarian arms updated member countries late on Wednesday on the status of an agreement reached with Israel last month on boosting humanitarian access to Gaza.
The official said on Thursday that there were some positive developments regarding fuel delivery, the reopening of some routes, and an upward trend in the number of daily trucks entering the enclave and the repair of some vital infrastructure.
However, the official added that “significant obstructive factors continue to undermine humanitarian operations and aid delivery to Gaza, notably the lack of a safe operating environment to allow the distribution of aid at scale.”
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
European Union
Gaza
Assessment
Humanitarian Aid
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-27
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-27
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-27
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-27
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-21
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-21
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-19
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-19
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-06
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-06
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-05
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-05
Lebanon News
2025-05-29
Lebanon News
2025-05-29
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-02
Lebanon News
2025-06-02
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
0
Lebanon News
05:55
Lebanon News
05:55
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
1
Lebanon News
15:31
Lebanon News
15:31
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
3
Lebanon News
14:27
Lebanon News
14:27
4
Lebanon News
08:21
Lebanon News
08:21
5
Lebanon News
09:08
Lebanon News
09:08
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
7
Lebanon News
05:02
Lebanon News
05:02
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
