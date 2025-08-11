Norwegian FM condemns killing of Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza

Norwegian Foreign Minister said the killing of Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza was “outrageous” and “completely unacceptable,” according to Al Jazeera.



The regional director of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) also condemned the incident, stressing that journalists are civilians and must not be targeted. She called for those responsible for such crimes to be held accountable.



The CPJ official further stated that Israel’s approach toward journalists raises questions about its intentions and respect for press freedom. She noted that Israel has repeatedly labeled journalists as “terrorists” without providing credible evidence.