Israeli gunfire kills 17 people near Gaza aid site, health officials say

Israeli gunfire killed at least 17 Palestinians and wounded dozens of others as thousands of displaced people approached an aid distribution site of the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in central Gaza on Tuesday, local health authorities said.



Medics said the casualties were rushed to two hospitals, the Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza and the Al-Quds in Gaza City, in the north.



The Israeli military said they are looking into the incident. Last week, it warned Palestinians not to approach routes leading to GHF sites between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time, describing these roads as closed military zones.



There was no immediate comment from GHF on Tuesday's incident.



Reuters