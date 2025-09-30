Qatar says 'content' with security assurances after US, Israel call

Qatar said Tuesday that the United States had given security assurances to the country and Israel had promised not to attack it again in a phone call the previous day.



"The security assurances and the commitments that were offered in the call yesterday (Monday) by President Trump and the Israeli prime minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) were very clear and were under the guarantee of the U.S. president that Qatar will never be attacked," foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told a press conference.



"We are content with the security assurances that we have received," he said, adding there had also been "a commitment by Israel not to attack Qatar again in its capacity or otherwise."





AFP