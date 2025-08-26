News
UN says Israeli probes into Gaza killings must 'yield results'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-08-2025 | 05:14
UN says Israeli probes into Gaza killings must 'yield results'
The U.N. insisted Tuesday that Israel must not only investigate alleged unlawful killings in Gaza like the hospital strike that killed 20 people including five journalists, but must also ensure those probes yield results.
"The Israeli authorities have in the past announced investigations in such killings... but these investigations need to yield results," United Nations rights office spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan told reporters in Geneva, insisting: "There needs to be justice. We haven't seen results or accountability measures yet."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Middle East
Israel
Palestine
Gaza
Occupation
Related Articles
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:59
Merz: Germany will not join allies' initiative to recognize Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:59
Merz: Germany will not join allies' initiative to recognize Palestinian state
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:48
Netanyahu says Israel 'regrets tragic mishap' after Gaza reporters killed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:48
Netanyahu says Israel 'regrets tragic mishap' after Gaza reporters killed
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:14
UNRWA chief slams 'shocking' global inaction after Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:14
UNRWA chief slams 'shocking' global inaction after Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:02
Israel hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 20 people, including five journalists
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:02
Israel hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 20 people, including five journalists
0
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
05:22
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:22
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:10
Amal and Hezbollah postpone planned protest scheduled for Wednesday
Lebanon News
09:10
Amal and Hezbollah postpone planned protest scheduled for Wednesday
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty
2
Lebanon News
09:10
Amal and Hezbollah postpone planned protest scheduled for Wednesday
Lebanon News
09:10
Amal and Hezbollah postpone planned protest scheduled for Wednesday
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon-Syria technical talks: A potential turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon-Syria technical talks: A potential turning point?
4
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanese Army arrests suspect linked to killing of Pascal Sleiman
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanese Army arrests suspect linked to killing of Pascal Sleiman
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
‘Trump economic zone’: Could the ‘Gaza Riviera’ project reach southern Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
‘Trump economic zone’: Could the ‘Gaza Riviera’ project reach southern Lebanon?
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
More than nine months after the ceasefire, Israel widens presence along Lebanon border
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
More than nine months after the ceasefire, Israel widens presence along Lebanon border
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Balance of US security plan: Netanyahu ties Lebanon-Syria proposal to disarming Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Balance of US security plan: Netanyahu ties Lebanon-Syria proposal to disarming Hezbollah
8
Lebanon News
05:22
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:22
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon
