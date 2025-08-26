UN says Israeli probes into Gaza killings must 'yield results'

The U.N. insisted Tuesday that Israel must not only investigate alleged unlawful killings in Gaza like the hospital strike that killed 20 people including five journalists, but must also ensure those probes yield results.



"The Israeli authorities have in the past announced investigations in such killings... but these investigations need to yield results," United Nations rights office spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan told reporters in Geneva, insisting: "There needs to be justice. We haven't seen results or accountability measures yet."



AFP