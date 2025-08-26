UN says Israeli probes into Gaza killings must 'yield results'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-08-2025 | 05:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN says Israeli probes into Gaza killings must &#39;yield results&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN says Israeli probes into Gaza killings must 'yield results'

The U.N. insisted Tuesday that Israel must not only investigate alleged unlawful killings in Gaza like the hospital strike that killed 20 people including five journalists, but must also ensure those probes yield results.

"The Israeli authorities have in the past announced investigations in such killings... but these investigations need to yield results," United Nations rights office spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan told reporters in Geneva, insisting: "There needs to be justice. We haven't seen results or accountability measures yet."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Middle East

Israel

Palestine

Gaza

Occupation

LBCI Next
Merz: Germany will not join allies' initiative to recognize Palestinian state
Netanyahu says Israel 'regrets tragic mishap' after Gaza reporters killed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-08

UN says 'deeply troubled' by Kenya protest killings

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-13

Hamas says Israel is making 'aggressive' incursions into Gaza City

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-10

Israel’s army says two projectiles 'likely' launched from Gaza into Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-22

UN chief says Gaza 'horror' is 'without parallel in recent times'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:59

Merz: Germany will not join allies' initiative to recognize Palestinian state

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:48

Netanyahu says Israel 'regrets tragic mishap' after Gaza reporters killed

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:14

UNRWA chief slams 'shocking' global inaction after Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:02

Israel hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 20 people, including five journalists

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

Amal and Hezbollah postpone planned protest scheduled for Wednesday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

Amal and Hezbollah postpone planned protest scheduled for Wednesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Lebanon-Syria technical talks: A potential turning point?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Lebanese Army arrests suspect linked to killing of Pascal Sleiman

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

‘Trump economic zone’: Could the ‘Gaza Riviera’ project reach southern Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

More than nine months after the ceasefire, Israel widens presence along Lebanon border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Balance of US security plan: Netanyahu ties Lebanon-Syria proposal to disarming Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More